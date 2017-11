Airports Company South Africa reports 5% pax increase to 2.5m in 3Q2017

Airports Company South Africa reported (Nov-2017) its nine airports handled more than 2.5 million passengers in 3Q2017, an increase of 5% year-on-year. The strongest performers were Durban King Shaka International Airport (+7.9%) and Cape Town International Airport (+6.6%). International passenger arrivals increased 3.9% to 1.5 million and international departures increased 6% to 1.5 million. Domestic arrivals increased 4.6% and domestic departures increased 4.9% while regional arrivals declined 4.2% to 154,620 passengers and regional departures declined 5.2% to 152,594 passengers. [more - original PR]