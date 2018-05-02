3-May-2018 7:17 AM
Airports Authority of India to invest USD3bn in airport construction projects in next five years
India's Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEC) stated (03-May-2018) the Airports Authority of India (AAI) plans to invest INR201.8 billion (USD3 billion) in airport infrastructure and capacity expansion projects within the next four to five years to accommodate expected passenger traffic growth. The AAI will undertake major construction projects at more than 20 airports, including Jabalpur Airport, Leh Airport, Patna Airport, Tiruchirappalli Airport, Dehradun Airport, Rupsi Airport and Kolhapur Airport. CCEC reported the AAI awarded construction contracts for the development of integrated passenger terminals at Agartala Singerbhil Airport, Kozhikode Calicut Airport and Port Blair Airport. [more - original PR]