Loading
3-May-2018 7:17 AM

Airports Authority of India to invest USD3bn in airport construction projects in next five years

India's Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEC) stated (03-May-2018) the Airports Authority of India (AAI) plans to invest INR201.8 billion (USD3 billion) in airport infrastructure and capacity expansion projects within the next four to five years to accommodate expected passenger traffic growth. The AAI will undertake major construction projects at more than 20 airports, including Jabalpur Airport, Leh Airport, Patna Airport, Tiruchirappalli Airport, Dehradun Airport, Rupsi Airport and Kolhapur Airport. CCEC reported the AAI awarded construction contracts for the development of integrated passenger terminals at  Agartala Singerbhil Airport, Kozhikode Calicut Airport and Port Blair Airport. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More