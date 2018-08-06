Become a CAPA Member
6-Aug-2018 3:16 PM

Airports Authority of India to commence New Rajkot Airport works in Oct-2018

India's Ministry of Civil Aviation, via its official Twitter account, reported (02-Aug-2018) Minister for Civil Aviation Suresh Prabhu recently informed the Lok Sabha that Airports Authority of India plans to commence works to develop New Rajkot International Airport in Oct-2018. Mr Prabhu said the project will require an estimated investment of INR14.1 billion (USD204.8 million) and is expected to be completed in 2022.

