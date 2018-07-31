31-Jul-2018 12:20 PM
Airports Authority of India reports double digit pax growth in Jun-2018
Airports Authority of India (AAI) reported (30-Jul-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jun-2018:
- Passengers: 27.8 million, +15.9% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 22.3 million, +17.8%;
- International: 5.5 million, +9.1%;
- Cargo: 296,978 tonnes, +6.8%;
- Domestic: 113,548 tonnes, +14.4%;
- International: 183,430 tonnes, +2.6%;
- Aircraft movements: 212,771, +16.2%;
- Domestic: 176,269, +18.8%;
- International: 36,502, +5.1%.
According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Jun-2018 marked the AAI's highest June passenger traffic since 2008. [more - original PR]