Become a CAPA Member
Loading
31-Jul-2018 12:20 PM

Airports Authority of India reports double digit pax growth in Jun-2018

Airports Authority of India (AAI) reported (30-Jul-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jun-2018:

  • Passengers: 27.8 million, +15.9% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 22.3 million, +17.8%;
    • International: 5.5 million, +9.1%;
  • Cargo: 296,978 tonnes, +6.8%;
    • Domestic: 113,548 tonnes, +14.4%;
    • International: 183,430 tonnes, +2.6%;
  • Aircraft movements: 212,771, +16.2%;
    • Domestic: 176,269, +18.8%;
    • International: 36,502, +5.1%.

According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Jun-2018 marked the AAI's highest June passenger traffic since 2008. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More