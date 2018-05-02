Loading
2-May-2018 12:39 PM

Airports Authority of India reports 24% pax growth in Mar-2018

Airports Authority of India (AAI) reported (01-May-2018) the following traffic highlights for Mar-2018:

  • Passengers: 28.5 million, +24.1% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 22.6 million, +26.9%;
    • International: 5.9 million, +14.1%;
  • Cargo: 302,213 tonnes, +3.9%;
    • Domestic: 106,860 tonnes, +7.8%;
    • International: 195,353 tonnes, +1.9%;
  • Aircraft movements: 213,443, +17.7%;
    • Domestic: 175,330, +19.9%;
    • International: 38,113, +8.3%.

According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Mar-2018 marked the AAI's 61st consecutive month of passenger growth. [more - original PR]

