2-May-2018 12:39 PM
Airports Authority of India reports 24% pax growth in Mar-2018
Airports Authority of India (AAI) reported (01-May-2018) the following traffic highlights for Mar-2018:
- Passengers: 28.5 million, +24.1% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 22.6 million, +26.9%;
- International: 5.9 million, +14.1%;
- Cargo: 302,213 tonnes, +3.9%;
- Domestic: 106,860 tonnes, +7.8%;
- International: 195,353 tonnes, +1.9%;
- Aircraft movements: 213,443, +17.7%;
- Domestic: 175,330, +19.9%;
- International: 38,113, +8.3%.
According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Mar-2018 marked the AAI's 61st consecutive month of passenger growth. [more - original PR]