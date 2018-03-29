Loading
29-Mar-2018 11:08 AM

Airports Authority of India reports 20% pax growth in Feb-2018

Airports Authority of India (AAI) reported (28-Mar-2018) the following traffic highlights for Feb-2018:

  • Passengers: 26.3 million, +20.4% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 21.0 million, +23.3%;
    • International: 5.3 million, +10.3%;
  • Cargo: 262,611 tonnes, +9.6%;
    • Domestic: 94,931 tonnes, +4.4%;
    • International: 167,680 tonnes, +12.7%;
  • Aircraft movements: 191,435, +17.0%;
    • Domestic: 156,873, +18.7%;
    • International: 34,562, +9.6%.

According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Feb-2018 marked the AAI's highest February passenger numbers since 2008. [more - original PR]

