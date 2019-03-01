Become a CAPA Member
1-Mar-2019

Airports Authority of India pax up 8.4% to 30.9m in Jan-2019

Airports Authority of India (AAI) reported (28-Feb-2019) the following traffic highlights for Jan-2019:

  • Passengers: 30.9 million, +8.4% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 24.4 million, +9.1%;
    • International: 6.5 million, +5.7%;
  • Cargo: 279,133 tonnes, +4.2%;
    • Domestic: 110,836 tonnes, +15.8%;
    • International: 168,297 tonnes, -2.2%;
  • Aircraft movements: 229,522, +9.8%;

