1-Mar-2019 3:58 PM
Airports Authority of India pax up 8.4% to 30.9m in Jan-2019
Airports Authority of India (AAI) reported (28-Feb-2019) the following traffic highlights for Jan-2019:
- Passengers: 30.9 million, +8.4% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 24.4 million, +9.1%;
- International: 6.5 million, +5.7%;
- Cargo: 279,133 tonnes, +4.2%;
- Domestic: 110,836 tonnes, +15.8%;
- International: 168,297 tonnes, -2.2%;
- Aircraft movements: 229,522, +9.8%;
- Domestic: 189,229, +11.2%;
- International: 40,293, +3.6%. [more - original PR]