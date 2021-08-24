24-Aug-2021 10:19 AM
Airports Authority of India pax down 64% in Jul-2021, compared to Jul-2019
Airports Authority of India (AAI) reported (20-Aug-2021) the following traffic highlights for Jul-2021:
- Passengers: 10.5 million, -63.6% compared to Jul-2019;
- Domestic: 9.7 million, -58.1%;
- International: 796,130, -86.1%;
- Cargo: 259,168 tonnes, -11.7%;
- Domestic: 97,267 tonnes, -17.2%;
- International: 161,901 tonnes, -8.0%;
- Aircraft movements: 114,688, -46.9%;
- Domestic: 102,627, -42.8%;
- International: 12,061, -67.2%. [more - original PR]