24-Aug-2021 10:19 AM

Airports Authority of India pax down 64% in Jul-2021, compared to Jul-2019

Airports Authority of India (AAI) reported (20-Aug-2021) the following traffic highlights for Jul-2021:

  • Passengers: 10.5 million, -63.6% compared to Jul-2019;
    • Domestic: 9.7 million, -58.1%;
    • International: 796,130, -86.1%;
  • Cargo: 259,168 tonnes, -11.7%;
    • Domestic: 97,267 tonnes, -17.2%;
    • International: 161,901 tonnes, -8.0%;
  • Aircraft movements: 114,688, -46.9%;

