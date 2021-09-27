27-Sep-2021 12:56 PM
Airports Authority of India pax down 51% in Aug-2021, compared to Aug-2019
Airports Authority of India (AAI) reported (24-Sep-2021) the following traffic highlights for Aug-2021:
- Passengers: 14.3 million, -50.5% compared to Aug-2019;
- Domestic: 13.0 million, -43.8%;
- International: 1.3 million, -77.5%;
- Cargo: 264,509 tonnes, -8.6%;
- Domestic: 102,852 tonnes, -13.1%;
- International: 161,657 tonnes, -5.5%;
- Aircraft movements: 137,876, -36.5%;
- Domestic: 122,789, -31.6%;
- International: 15,087, -59.9%. [more - original PR]