27-Sep-2021 12:56 PM

Airports Authority of India pax down 51% in Aug-2021, compared to Aug-2019

Airports Authority of India (AAI) reported (24-Sep-2021) the following traffic highlights for Aug-2021:

  • Passengers: 14.3 million, -50.5% compared to Aug-2019;
    • Domestic: 13.0 million, -43.8%;
    • International: 1.3 million, -77.5%;
  • Cargo: 264,509 tonnes, -8.6%;
    • Domestic: 102,852 tonnes, -13.1%;
    • International: 161,657 tonnes, -5.5%;
  • Aircraft movements: 137,876, -36.5%;

