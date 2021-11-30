30-Nov-2021 10:55 AM
Airports Authority of India pax down 34% to 19.6m in Oct-2021, compared to Oct-2019
Airports Authority of India (AAI) reported (25-Nov-2021) the following traffic highlights for Oct-2021:
- Passengers: 19.6 million, -33.6% compared to Oct-2019;
- Domestic: 17.4 million, -27.0%;
- International: 2.2 million, -61.0%;
- Cargo: 301,824 tonnes, +0.4%;
- Domestic: 117,970 tonnes, -10.0%;
- International: 183,854 tonnes, +8.4%;
- Aircraft movements: 172,948, -25.1%;
- Domestic: 152,550, -20.7%;
- International: 20,398, -47.3%. [more - original PR]