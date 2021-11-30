Become a CAPA Member
Loading
30-Nov-2021 10:55 AM

Airports Authority of India pax down 34% to 19.6m in Oct-2021, compared to Oct-2019

Airports Authority of India (AAI) reported (25-Nov-2021) the following traffic highlights for Oct-2021:

  • Passengers: 19.6 million, -33.6% compared to Oct-2019;
    • Domestic: 17.4 million, -27.0%;
    • International: 2.2 million, -61.0%;
  • Cargo: 301,824 tonnes, +0.4%;
    • Domestic: 117,970 tonnes, -10.0%;
    • International: 183,854 tonnes, +8.4%;
  • Aircraft movements: 172,948, -25.1%;

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More