Airports Authority of India invites bids for operation of services under UDAN 3.1

Airports Authority of India (AAI) and India's Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) issued (Feb-2019) a notice inviting bids to operate routes under round 3.1 of the regional connectivity scheme (UDAN). The AAI and MoCA "decided to consider an additional bidding round under UDAN 3.0 to include Priority/Cancelled/Crucial routes which have not been covered under RCS UDAN Scheme so far". Routes available under round 3.1 includes routes connecting unserved and underserved airports and unserved routes connecting served airports. The deadline for the submission of bids is 22-Feb-2019. [more - original PR]