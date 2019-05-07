7-May-2019 3:13 PM
Airports Authority of India airports record 6% international pax increase in FY2018/2019
Airports Authority of India (AAI), via its official Twitter account, stated (06-May-2019) AAI airports recorded a 6.1% year-on-year increase in international passenger traffic in FY2018/2019. The following AAI airports recorded significant international passenger traffic growth during the fiscal year:
- Varanasi Airport: 31.6%;
- Amritsar Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee Airport: 25.9%;
- Coimbatore Peelamedu Airport: 16.4%.