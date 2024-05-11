Airports also 'constrained by the competitive environment' in Canada: Edmonton Airport VP

Edmonton International Airport VP air service and business development James Jackson, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas 2024, stated (10-May-2024) "The reality is today that we are paying rent and I think a conversation moving forward about improving our model would be great. Similarly to airlines, airports are constrained by the competitive environment". Mr Jackson added: "Airports are also competing with each other globally and there's sort of an arms race happening with infrastructure... When you have a 50, 60, 70 year old piece of infrastructure that's coming due, the money's got to come from somewhere and we have to look at all of our costs across the board".