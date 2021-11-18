Airport slot reform panel featuring IATA, ACI Europe, ACL and PA Consulting now available on CAPA TV

CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (18-Nov-2021) the session 'Airport slot reform: What are the regulatory and competitive barriers and drivers?' from CAPA Live November 2021 is now available on demand on CAPA TV. The panel features IATA head worldwide airport slots Lara Maughan, ACL CEO Neil Garwood, ACI Europe deputy director general Morgan Foulkes, PA Consulting senior commercial aviation partner David Huttner and CAPA chairman emeritus Peter Harbison discussing approaches to reevaluating slot allocation post COVID-19, with a focus on the regional influences apparent in Europe. [more - CAPA TV]