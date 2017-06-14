Airport Operators Association: Statement on UK aviation connectivity

Airport Operators Association (AOA) and ACI EUROPE released (13-Jun-2017) a report on UK aviation connectivity, stating it is at threat from European competition. Details include:

Increased direct connectivity from European airports: Germany has better connectivity to China , Brazil , South Korea and Japan than the UK;

has better connectivity to , , and than the UK; UK airports are constrained by congestion, limiting network development and connectivity gains;

UK levies the highest aviation tax in Europe, resulting in carriers operating from an airport in a country that has no or low aviation tax.

AOA CEO Karen Dee said: "The new Government needs to reduce the burdens faced by UK airports compared with our European competitors... First and foremost, the Government needs to move ahead urgently with its National Policy Statement and its Aviation Strategy. The second priority should be to address the significant burden posed by Air Passenger Duty". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]