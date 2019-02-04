Airport Operators Association reinforces disruptive passenger policies

Airport Operators Association (AOA) reaffirmed (01-Feb-2019) its commitment to an industry code of practice on disruptive passenger behaviour launched two years ago. Over the last two years, AOA stated Australian airports have built on previous prevention measures in a number of ways, including:

Airports joined with industry partners in the 'One Too Many' campaign, educating passengers on the risks of disruptive behaviour. This campaign reached more than 1.9 million people over its summer campaign and its winter campaign is ongoing;

Airports developed internal reporting systems for disruptive behaviour, including hotlines for employees to report incidents and staff WhatsApp Groups;

Airports have banned the sale of promotional measures of alcohol, such as a 'Double-Pint';

Airports have signed up to Best Bar None or similar accreditation schemes;

The AOAalso worked with its members to identify and assess 'pinch point' areas throughout the passenger journey in order to develop additional measures which go further than the code of practice expects, including:

Banning the sale of shots in their bars, as well as the sale of miniature bottles of spirit in duty free outlets;

Introducing a yellow card scheme for warning passengers who are observed to be borderline or too boisterous. This is usually facilitated in close cooperation with the local police force.

AOA CEO Karen Dee commented: "The industry as a whole is taking disruptive passengers very seriously... Ultimately, passengers should be aware that they have a responsibility to themselves and fellow passengers to behave appropriately". [more - original PR]