Airport Operators Association projects GBP2.6bn loss for UK airports in summer 2021

Airport Operators Association (AOA) projected (09-Jun-2021) UK airports will lose "at least" GBP2.6 billion in revenue in summer 2021. The organisation said UK airports lost the same amount in summer 2020, when peak passenger numbers were at 22% of 2019 levels. The countries currently on the UK Government's 'green' list represent 1.7% of 2019 passenger numbers. AOA CEO Karen Dee said the government should provide "substantial financial compensation to airports and others in aviation and tourism" if travel does not reopen "more meaningfully". [more - original PR]