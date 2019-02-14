Airport Authority Hong Kong to undertake USD500m AA+ rated bond issuance in Feb-2019

Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) announced (14-Feb-2019) plans to issue USD500 million of bonds on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong on 21-Feb-2019. The bonds are due in 2029, have a coupon rate of 3.5% p/a and are rated 'AA+' by Standard & Poor's. The proceeds form the bond issuance will be utilised to finance capital expenditure for AAHK projects at Hong Kong International Airport, including the three runway system (3RS) conversion project. AAHK CEO Fred Lam said the authority is "also preparing the issuance of other bonds, including retail bond, for the funding of the 3RS project". [more - original PR]