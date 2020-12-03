Airport Authority Hong Kong to issue USD1.5bn dual tranche perpetual capital securities in Dec-2020

Airport Authority Hong Kong announced (02-Dec-2020) plans to issue a USD750 million non-call five and a half year perpetual capital security and a USD750 million non-call seven and a half year perpetual capital security in Dec-2020. The dual tranche debt securities are expected to be listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited on 08-Dec-2020 and mark the authority's debut foray into the perpetual bond market. The funds will be utilised to cover costs associated with the Hong Kong International Airport three runway system project and for general corporate purposes. [more - original PR]