Loading
24-Jan-2018 11:34 AM

Airport Authority Hong Kong outlines HKIA development targets

Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK), in its Sustainability Report for the fiscal year ended 31-Mar-2017, announced (23-Jan-2018) the following Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) development targets:

  • Complete the final phase of AAHK's midfield apron development project by 2020;
  • Increase HKIA aircraft parking stands from 182 to 215 by 2020;
  • Complete terminal 1 enhancement projects by 2020, including construction of T1 annex building and 200m SkyBridge;
  • Extend use of vehicle tracking system to more than 7000 non-motorised vehicles and ground service equipment by 2020;
  • Award contract for HKIA SkyCity phase one retail, dining and entertainment destination in 2Q2018;
  • Complete consultancy study on hardware enhancement for temperature controlled cargo handling by Q3FY2017/2018;
  • Complete implementation of airfield ground lighting, scanning and inspection system by Q3FY2018/2019;
  • Install Smart-To-Charge facility on HKIA apron in 2019. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More