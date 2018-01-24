Airport Authority Hong Kong outlines HKIA development targets

Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK), in its Sustainability Report for the fiscal year ended 31-Mar-2017, announced (23-Jan-2018) the following Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) development targets:
- Complete the final phase of AAHK's midfield apron development project by 2020;
- Increase HKIA aircraft parking stands from 182 to 215 by 2020;
- Complete terminal 1 enhancement projects by 2020, including construction of T1 annex building and 200m SkyBridge;
- Extend use of vehicle tracking system to more than 7000 non-motorised vehicles and ground service equipment by 2020;
- Award contract for HKIA SkyCity phase one retail, dining and entertainment destination in 2Q2018;
- Complete consultancy study on hardware enhancement for temperature controlled cargo handling by Q3FY2017/2018;
- Complete implementation of airfield ground lighting, scanning and inspection system by Q3FY2018/2019;
- Install Smart-To-Charge facility on HKIA apron in 2019. [more - original PR]