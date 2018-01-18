Nashville International Airport awards construction contracts valued at USD226m

Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (MNAA) awarded (17-Jan-2018) contracts for two construction projects at Nashville International Airport:
- Concourse 'D' and terminal wings expansion project: Awarded to Hensel Phelps:
- USD203 million design and construction contract;
- Aims to revive and expand the airport's fourth concourse, as well as enlarge the existing ticketing lobby and baggage claim areas;
- Anticipated completion date is summer 2020;
- Concourse 'D' has not been used for airline operations since American Airlines ceased using the airport as a hub approximately 20 years ago;
- Terminal apron and taxilane expansion project: Awarded to Eutaw Construction Company:
- USD23 million construction contract;
- Aims to add more than 500,000sqft of additional space for aircraft parking and maneuvering, adjacent to the airport terminal;
- Anticipated completion date is spring 2019. [more - original PR]