18-Jan-2018 1:34 PM

Nashville International Airport awards construction contracts valued at USD226m

Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (MNAA) awarded (17-Jan-2018) contracts for two construction projects at Nashville International Airport:

  • Concourse 'D' and terminal wings expansion project: Awarded to Hensel Phelps:
    • USD203 million design and construction contract;
    • Aims to revive and expand the airport's fourth concourse, as well as enlarge the existing ticketing lobby and baggage claim areas;
    • Anticipated completion date is summer 2020;
    • Concourse 'D' has not been used for airline operations since American Airlines ceased using the airport as a hub approximately 20 years ago;
  • Terminal apron and taxilane expansion project: Awarded to Eutaw Construction Company:
    • USD23 million construction contract;
    • Aims to add more than 500,000sqft of additional space for aircraft parking and maneuvering, adjacent to the airport terminal;
    • Anticipated completion date is spring 2019. [more - original PR]

