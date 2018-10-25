Become a CAPA Member
25-Oct-2018

AirMedia signs agreement with Qingdao Airlines, Chengdu Airlines and Yunnan Hongtu Airlines

AirMedia signed strategic cooperation agreements with Qingdao Airlines, Chengdu Airlines and Yunnan Hongtu Airlines (HMG Aerospace, 24-Oct-2018). The agreements cover multiple areas, including the deployment of WiFi systems onboard aircraft, development and management of air to ground internet platforms, operational management of inflight multimedia entertainment, operational management of air to ground satellite communications, and other emerging value added inflight internet services.

