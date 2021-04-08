Airlink suspends operations at Polokwane Airport

Airlink (South Africa) suspended (07-Apr-2021) Polokwane operations, effective immediately, after the South African Civil Aviation Authority re-categorised Polokwane Airport as 'CAT2', which is "below the minimum level required for scheduled commercial air services". Airlink stated the airport was unable to provide the minimum level of emergency services required to maintain its aerodrome licence category. The airline added: "We are unable to ascertain at this stage whether the airport will meet the minimum requirements for future services". [more - original PR]