27-Oct-2020 4:39 PM
Airlink officially changes name as part of new branding strategy
Airlink (South Africa) announced (26-Oct-2020) the official change of its company name from SA Airlink to Airlink, as part of its strategy to distinguish itself as an independent airline. Airlink will reveal its new branding and livery "soon". Airlink ended its 23 year franchise agreement with South African Airways earlier in 2020 and commenced operating and issuing tickets under its own 4Z code. The airline stated: "This has liberated Airlink and enabled it to forge commercial ties with other international airlines". Airlink has signed interline agreements with Air France, British Airways, Emirates, KLM, Qatar Airways and United Airlines. [more - original PR]