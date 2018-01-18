Airlines UK calls for Heathrow passenger charges to be kept at current levels

Airlines UK responded (17-Jan-2018) to the UK Government's 10 week public consultation London Heathrow Airport expansion. Highlights include:

Airlines UK has been consistent in its support for Heathrow expansion and will present the case for a new runway before the expected parliamentary vote in summer 2018;

Airlines UK's backing remains conditional upon costs being kept under control and passenger charges not increasing in real terms. Airlines UK reserves the right to withdraw their support if this is not achievable;

If airport charges increase to pay for a "disproportionately" expensive runway, the resulting cost pressures will increase passenger fares and risk the viability of new and existing routes.

Airlines UK CEO Tim Alderslade added: "We look forward to seeing further detail from Heathrow as to what we are our customers will be asked to pay for, and are committed to continuing to work with the airport and the Civil Aviation Authority to bring down the cost of the scheme further so that charges do not increase. This is the only way that a new runway can be successfully built that will deliver greater connectivity and economic activity for all parts of the UK". [more - original PR]