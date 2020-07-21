21-Jul-2020 4:23 PM
Airlines UK: Emergency APD waiver would save 45% of lost air routes
Airlines UK outlined (20-Jul-2020) the following results from a study carried out by York Aviation and commissioned by Airlines UK:
- Without intervention by the government, UK airports will lose around 600 routes initially, with the situation improving as the market recovers to being about 130 routes down by Jul-2021;
- In 12 months' time, around 80% of lost routes will be in regional UK;
- With an emergency 12 month air passenger duty (APD) waiver in place, around 35 routes would immediately return. This grows steadily as the market recovers, with an APD waiver supporting an additional 56 routes by Jul-2021 and saving approximately 45% of routes that would otherwise be lost;
- The APD waiver would boost passenger demand by around 12% over the next 12 months. This equates to around 21 million passengers over the period, against a baseline of 170 million passengers;
- An APD waiver could potentially save 8000 jobs over the next 12 months and enable the sector to support an additional GBP7 billion in GVA. This GVA saving is around 3.3 times greater than the expected revenue from APD over the next 12 months;
- UK airlines are asking for an emergency 12 month APD waiver to be announced no later than the autumn Budget to boost demand and enable the UK aviation industry to recover from the coronavirus crisis. [more - original PR]