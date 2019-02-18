Airlines UK: Collapse of flybmi shows why action is needed to cut APD

Airlines UK stated (17-Feb-2019) the collapse of regional carrier flybmi demonstrates why UK Government must act urgently to address "sky high" Air Passenger Duty (APD) rates. Airlines UK CEO Tim Alderslade said: "Rates of UK APD are the highest in the world, making it harder for airlines to grow and sustain routes as they battle high fixed costs and wider economic uncertainty. Indeed, the UK was the only country in Europe to see a loss of direct connectivity last year... The demise of flybmi highlights the myriad challenges faced by airlines today trying to keep revenues ahead of costs, and should act as a wake up call for Government which must prioritise a cut to this damaging tax – more important than ever as the UK becomes more reliant on aviation post Brexit". [more - original PR]