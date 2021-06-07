Airlines UK CEO: 'Ministers don't actually want international travel this summer'

Airlines UK CEO Tim Alderslade stated (04-Jun-2021) the removal of Portugal from the UK's 'green list' "just adds to the belief that Ministers don't actually want international travel this summer, and want to cut off the UK from the rest of the world" despite vaccinations. Mr Alderslade said the UK "will fall further behind the rest of the EU who are safely opening up their tourism sectors and removing restrictions for vaccinated passengers". [more - original PR]