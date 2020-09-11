11-Sep-2020 3:45 PM
Airlines UK calls for UK Prime Minister to assist aviation industry
Airlines UK, in conjunction with 14 aviation companies, urged (10-Sep-2020) UK's Prime Minister Boris Johnson to take immediate action to support the UK aviation sector, and suggested the following measures be implemented:
- Air passenger duty waiver for 12 months to protect regional connectivity;
- Extend the Job Retention or Skills Retention scheme for aviation and key industries which continue to be impacted by coronavirus restrictions;
- Immediate coronavirus PCR testing both on arrival and at day five;
- A greater list of regional travel corridors beyond the 'islands' policy.