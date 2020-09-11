Become a CAPA Member
Loading
11-Sep-2020 3:45 PM

Airlines UK calls for UK Prime Minister to assist aviation industry

Airlines UK, in conjunction with 14 aviation companies, urged (10-Sep-2020) UK's Prime Minister Boris Johnson to take immediate action to support the UK aviation sector, and suggested the following measures be implemented:

  • Air passenger duty waiver for 12 months to protect regional connectivity;
  • Extend the Job Retention or Skills Retention scheme for aviation and key industries which continue to be impacted by coronavirus restrictions;
  • Immediate coronavirus PCR testing both on arrival and at day five;
  • A greater list of regional travel corridors beyond the 'islands' policy. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More