Airlines UK call on UK Prime Minister for government funding and roadmap to reopen travel

Airlines UK urged (26-Jan-2021) UK's Prime Minister Boris Johnson to provide "an urgent roadmap for the reopening of air travel and a package of support for UK aviation that recognises the urgency and scale of the danger now facing our sector". The group said it is essential for the roadmap to be provided, which entail a set of agreed conditions for the easing of UK travel restrictions. The letter stated: "With the latest lockdown, travel ban and now prospect of hotel quarantine, the time has now come for a bespoke support package that can get UK airlines through this crisis, and a roadmap out of these restrictions". Airlines UK requested a meeting with Mr Johnson to discuss an exit plan and bespoke support package. [more - original PR]