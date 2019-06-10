Airlines for Europe calls on European governments to support decarbonise initiatives

Airlines for Europe MD Thomas Reynaert stated (07-Jun-2019) European governments should support aviation's ongoing initiatives to decarbonise by providing economic incentives for sustainable jet fuels and low carbon aircraft. Mr Reynaert said: "Our focus should remain on finding ways to reduce CO2 emissions rather than short-sighted and ineffective measures such as new taxes. It's very simple: Taxing passengers or flights will not cut emissions". Airlines for Europe noted the European Commission study 'Taxes in the Field of Aviation and their impact' contains simplistic assumptions and does not accurately reflect the negative impact such taxes have on the economy while exaggerating their environmental contributions. Mr Reynaert proposed the reformation of Europe's airspace to enable carriers to operate more direct and efficient routing, leading to a 10% reduction in CO2 levels. [more - original PR]