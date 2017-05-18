A4A projects summer 2017 volumes to increase 4% to reach 234m

Airlines for America (A4A) stated (18-May-2017) it expects summer 2017 passenger volumes to increase 4% year-on-year to a record high 234.1 million. Approximately 2.54 million travellers will travel worldwide on US airlines daily between 01-Jun-2017 and 31-Aug-2017. Accordingly, airlines are adding 123,000 seats daily across their network to accommodate the 100,000 additional daily passengers expected to fly on US carriers during this period. A4A VP and chief economist John Heimlich said: "Rising US GDP, a steadily improving economy, an all-time high household net worth and historically low airfares are proving to be the perfect combination for the expected growth in summer air travel." [more - original PR]