Airlines for America forecasts 51m pax over 23 day winter holiday period

Airlines for America (A4A) stated (06-Dec-2017) 51 million passengers are expected to travel on US airlines over the 21 day winter holiday travel period from 15-Dec-2017 to 04-Jan-2018, a 3.5% year-on-year increase. Airlines will offer 91,000 additional seats per day across their networks to accommodate the 80,000 additional daily passengers. US airlines boosted staffing levels for 47 consecutive months, with this trend expected to continue throughout the holiday period. A4A VP and chief economist John Heimlich noted 88% of passengers travelling in US domestic markets in 2016 could choose among carriers other than American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines (and their merged predecessors), up sharply from 65% in 2000. A4A expects the busiest travel days of the 21 day period to be 21-Dec-2017, 22-Dec-2017 and 26-Dec-2017 and the lightest travel days to be 16-Dec-2017, 24-Dec-2017, 25-Dec-2017 and 31-Dec-2017. Passenger volumes are expected to vary widely, ranging from just below two million on the lightest days to more than 2.7 million on the busiest. [more - original PR]