Airlines for America applauds 'historic' US tax reforms

Airlines for America (A4A) praised (20-Dec-2017) the US Congress for "delivering comprehensive tax reform that will spur a new era of job growth and economic development". "These historic reforms to our nation's tax code come as welcome news to the industry, the 700,000 workers we employ and the communities we serve," A4A president and CEO Nicholas E Calio said. Mr Calio noted airlines generally pay taxes at the highest corporate rate and are capital intensive businesses which invest heavily in their employees, planes and equipment. The proposal's significant reduction in the corporate rate and its depreciation provisions allow the incentives to continue and accelerate the significant investments already underway throughout the industry. [more - original PR]