IATA adopts resolution on modernising airfreight, 'processes are stuck in another century': CEO

IATA adopted (05-Jun-2017) a resolution to accelerate the modernisation and transformation of the air cargo industry at its AGM. The resolution builds on the entry into force of the World Trade Organisation's trade facilitation agreement (TFA). IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac said: "Air cargo processes are stuck in another century. To ensure that air cargo is ready to benefit from the expected USD1 trillion boost in trade growth arising from the TFA and the improving global economic environment, we need a major overhaul of industry processes. And there is no time to lose; our customers already expect the efficiency of electronic documentation". The IATA resolution calls for the airfreight industry to take a consumer centric approach to transformation to meet the needs of shippers and urges the industry to:

Conclude the digitisation of the supply chain to allow all information to be shared instantly, improving efficiency and simplifying the transport process;

Adopt modern and harmonised standards that facilitate safe, secure and efficient operations, particularly in relation to carriage of dangerous goods;

Use enhanced technology to provide customers with responsive services based on intelligent systems able to self-monitor, send real-time alerts and respond to deviation;

Harness the power of data to drive efficient and effective industry quality improvements.

The resolution also calls on governments to support industry modernisation by rapidly implementing the TFA and developing smart regulations to improve safety and security and facilitate the efficient transport of goods. The resolution reinforces the role of IATA to facilitate and support the modernisation and transformation process through its industry transformation programme Simplifying the Business Cargo. [more - original PR]