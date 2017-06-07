A4E: Passengers and airlines 'holding their breath for disruptions' due to summer EU ATC strikes

Airlines for Europe (A4E) MD Thomas Reynaert stated (Jun-2017) passengers and airlines are "holding their breath for disruptions" caused by ATC strikes, in light of the European summer season approaching. Mr Reynaert said the "key" to solving the issue "is political courage, mainly at the level of the national governments and their unions". Mr Reynaert emphasised the "array of technologies" available through SESAR means it "would be a missed opportunity if we were to allow local politics to deprive the EU citizen of the use of a cost-efficient EU airspace". [more - original PR]