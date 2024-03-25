Airline Leader Summit: Technology and digitalisation panel now available on CAPA TV

CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (25-Mar-2024) the session 'Technology and digitalisation - who is leading the transformation?' from the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition 2024 is now available on demand on CAPA TV. The panel features IBS Software VP and head of Europe and Africa Ben Simmons, Thoughtworks Europe market technology director Chris Ford, flyadeal head of marketing and digital Jalal Alqattan and Amadeus director of product management, commercial excellence product portfolio for airlines Robert Booth. Topics include the areas of spending priority for digital transformation for 2024 and beyond, whether there is a disconnect between the appetite for digital initiatives and the pace of change for the majority of the travel industry and what models are being adopted for digitalisation. [more - CAPA TV]