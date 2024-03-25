Airline Leader Summit: Panel on the expanding role of leasing firms now available on CAPA TV

CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (25-Mar-2024) the session 'The expanding role of leasing firms in aviation financing' from the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition 2024 is now available on demand on CAPA TV. The panel features Bernstein equity research analyst and director European transport Alex Irving, Avolon chief risk officer Jim Morrison, TAP CFO Gonçalo Pires and LOT Polish Airlines director fleet Maciej Dziudzik. The panellists discuss changing funding strategies, impacts of ESG trends and net zero targets and how recent innovations in financing changing the structure of the market. [more - CAPA TV]