CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (25-Mar-2024) the session 'Airline Leader Interview - IAG CEO Luis Gallego' from the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition 2024 is now available on demand on CAPA TV. The interview covers topics including a recap of 2023 results, past and future acquisitions, premium travel and the outlook for 2024. [more - CAPA TV]