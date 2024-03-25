Become a CAPA Member
25-Mar-2024

Airline Leader Summit: CAPA Unconference CEO forum now available on CAPA TV

CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (25-Mar-2024) the session 'CAPA Unconference: A CEO Forum' from the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition 2024 is now available on demand on CAPA TV. The panel features easyJet general director Southern Europe Javier Gándara, Riyadh Air CEO Tony Douglas, airBaltic CEO Martin Gauss and Tus Airways CEO Ahmed Aly. The panel discusses topics including the future of the industry, the industry's transition and sustainability. [more - CAPA TV]

