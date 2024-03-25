Airline Leader Summit: CAPA state of the industry outlook now available on CAPA TV

CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (25-Mar-2024) the session 'CAPA Outlook: State of the Industry | March 2024' from the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition 2024 is now available on demand on CAPA TV. CAPA chief financial analyst Jonathan Wober provides a snapshot of the current industry. Mr Wober covers 20 key numbers describing the state of the industry, and also touches on market structure, profitability, return on capital and barriers to entry and exit. [more - CAPA TV]