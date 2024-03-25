Airline Leader Summit: Airport operations panel now available on CAPA TV

CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (25-Mar-2024) the session 'Airport operation panel - what is the state of best practice and are we prepared for future shocks?' from the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition 2024 is now available on demand on CAPA TV. The panel features iGA Istanbul Airport chief planning officer Ismail Polat, Munich Airport International managing director Lorenzo Di Loreto, AENA head of operations and airport development Rafael Fernández Villasante and Finavia SVP route development Petri Vuori. Topics include how airports are dealing with rapid upticks in demand, how they are collaborating and communicating with their diverse stakeholders and whether airports are positioned to deal with future operational shocks. [more - CAPA TV]