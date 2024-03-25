Airline Leader Summit: Airline network planning strategy panel now available on CAPA TV

CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (25-Mar-2024) the session 'Evolving airline network planning strategies: Understanding changing traveller patterns' from the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition 2024 is now available on demand on CAPA TV. The panel features Air Nostrum network planning and scheduling director Miguel Oliver, Oman Air board member António Menezes and Manchester Airports Group head of strategy Adam Andrews. Topics discussed include strategies network planners are utilising in 2024, whether the strength of hubs will be diluted by travellers seeking more point-to-point options and if sustainability will become an increasing factor in the route selection criteria. [more - CAPA TV]