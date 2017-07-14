EU Parliament transport committee reports on Brexit impacts, tourism industry to lose EUR21bn

European Parliament reported (11-Jul-2017) the following highlights following a transport committee hearing on Brexit impacts on aviation and tourism:

CEOs stated carriers need to make business decisions on services to operate well before the Mar-2019 Brexit deadline;

CEOs highlighted the benefits of the single market and its positive impact on travel, inbound and outbound tourism, jobs and economic growth between the UK and EU27;

and EU27; Tourism industry forecast to lose EUR21 billion in business from the UK following Brexit, especially in Malta , Cyprus and Portugal ;

, and ; Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary said no aviation deal could mean no services between UK and EU27 immediately after Brexit. [more - original PR]