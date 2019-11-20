Airline ancillary revenue forecast to jump nearly 18% in 2019, to EUR99.2bn

IdeaWorksCompany and CarTrawler jointly forecast (19-Nov-2019) airline ancillary revenue will reach EUR99.2 billion worldwide in 2019, up from EUR84.3 billion (+17.7% year-on-year) in 2018. The estimate represents an almost fivefold increase from the 2010 figure of EUR20.5 billion, which was the first annual ancillary revenue estimate by the companies. The following describes the four categories:

Traditional airlines (general category for the largest number of carriers). Ancillary revenue activity may consist of fees associated with excess or heavy bags, extra leg room seating, and partner activity for a frequent flyer programme. Average percentage of revenue appreciably increased to 8.2% from 6.7% in 2018, as more airlines in the Americas, Asia, Europe and Middle East introducing branded fares, baggage charges, and seat assignment fees;

Major US airlines. These continue to generate strong ancillary revenue through a combination of frequent flyer mileage sales, baggage fees, and seat assignments. 2019 ancillary revenue grew 1ppt to 15.2%, largely reflecting a more complete reporting of the contribution from frequent flyer programmes and co-branded credit cards;

Ancillary revenue champs (airlines generate the highest activity as a percentage of operating revenue). Ancillary revenue achieved by this group rose 2.2ppts to 36.1%, attributed to the influence of higher year-over-year results from AirAsia Group , Jet2.com , Pegasus , Ryanair , Viva Aerobus and Volaris .

, , , , and . LCCs. The percentage of revenue for this group remained unchanged at 12.4%. [more - original PR]