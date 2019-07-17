AirHelp: Recent ECJ court decision a 'game changer' for air passenger rights throughout Europe

AirHelp chief legal officer Christian Nielsen stated (16-Jul-2019) the European Court of Justice (ECJ) decision on the case C-502/18 CS and Others v České aerolinie a.s relating to passenger rights will significantly impact air passenger rights throughout Europe. According to the decision, protection granted by European law extends to all services departing from the EU and booked under the same booking reference, covering delays caused on a later connection by another carrier. The carrier operating the disrupted service should offer affected passengers alternative transport. In addition, the airline must also pay passengers between EUR250 and EUR600 in compensation if the passenger arrives at the final destination more than three hours late when the missed connection is due to a delay on a previous flight. Mr Nielsen said: "For the first time, an airline may be liable for compensation for the mistakes of another". Mr Nielsen added: "We most definitely expect many airlines to be opposed to this decision, as is usually the case when the rights of their own customers are reinforced". [more - original PR]