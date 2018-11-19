Become a CAPA Member
19-Nov-2018

Airfares departing from France up 1% in Oct-2018

France's DGAC reported (14-Nov-2018) the following airfare highlights for Oct-2018:

  • Airfares departing from France: +0.6% year-on-year;
    • Departing from Metropolitan France: +1.1%;
      • Domestic: +0.7%;
        • Within Metropolitan France: +3.0%;
      • International: +1.2%;
        • Medium haul: +5.0%;
        • Long haul: -1.3%;
    • Departing from French overseas territories: -5.6%. [more - original PR - French]

