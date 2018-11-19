19-Nov-2018 4:09 PM
Airfares departing from France up 1% in Oct-2018
France's DGAC reported (14-Nov-2018) the following airfare highlights for Oct-2018:
- Airfares departing from France: +0.6% year-on-year;
- Departing from Metropolitan France: +1.1%;
- Domestic: +0.7%;
- Within Metropolitan France: +3.0%;
- International: +1.2%;
- Medium haul: +5.0%;
- Long haul: -1.3%;
- Domestic: +0.7%;
- Departing from French overseas territories: -5.6%. [more - original PR - French]
- Departing from Metropolitan France: +1.1%;