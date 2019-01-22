22-Jan-2019 10:46 AM
Airfares departing France up 1% in 2018
France's DGAC reported (21-Jan-2019) the following airfare highlights:
- Dec-2018:
- Airfares departing from France: +1.2% year-on-year;
- Departing from Metropolitan France: +1.1%;
- Domestic: -0.2%;
- Within Metropolitan France: -1.9%;
- International: +1.5%;
- Medium haul: -0.1%;
- Long haul: +2.6%;
- 12 months ended Dec-2018:
- Airfares departing from France: +0.7% year-on-year;
- Departing from Metropolitan France: +0.9%;
- Domestic: -0.7%;
- Within Metropolitan France: +1.1%;
- International: +1.4%;
- Medium haul: +3.6%;
- Long haul: -0.2%;
