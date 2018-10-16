16-Oct-2018 10:29 AM
Airfares departing France stable in Sep-2018
France's DGAC reported (15-Oct-2018) the following airfare highlights for Sep-2018:
- Airfares departing from France: -0.2% year-on-year;
- Departing from Metropolitan France: stable;
- Domestic: -3.0%;
- Within Metropolitan France: -0.2%;
- International: +0.8%;
- Medium haul: +3.9%;
- Long haul: -1.2%;
- Domestic: -3.0%;
- Departing from French overseas territories: -3.2%. [more - original PR - French]
- Departing from Metropolitan France: stable;