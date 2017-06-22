Aireon: Space based ADS-B to be of 'particular importance' in Canada

Aireon, via NAV CANADA's official blog, stated (21-Jun-2017) the launch of space based automatic dependent surveillance broadcast (ADS-B) technology in 2018 is of "particular importance in Canada". Aireon said the technology will provide air traffic surveillance coverage for the first time in areas of oceanic airspace, close radar surveillance gaps in remote arctic areas of the county and provide valuable backup to existing radar facilities. Aireon also expects operators in NAV CANADA controlled airspace to benefit from improved routings and enhanced opportunities to climb to more efficient flight levels to avoid weather. [more - original PR]